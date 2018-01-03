Replace Venkatesan, Roopa Kudva in Infosys board, says ex CFO Balakrishnan

As took charge as CEO at Infosys, a former top company official has sought restructuring of the Board by replacing ex-co-chairman and ex-Audit Committee Chairperson



"Nandan (Nilekani, the company's Chairman) should also complete the board restructuring quickly including replacing the earlier co-chairman and audit committee chairman thereby providing a clean slate board for him (Parekh) to peform to his full capability without any distractions," former CFO, said.



Last month also, he had sought the discontinuance of Venkatesan and Kudva after filed a settlement plea with the on alleged corporate governance lapses relating to severance payment to its former CFO"...It is all the more important to restructure the board and fill it with people of high integrity and stature," Balakrishnan had said.On opportunities and challenges for Parekh, Balakrishnan on Wednesday said he had a great opportunity to transform as he comes with a great pedigree and right background."His background as a services man with global consulting expertise fits him well for the job. He should make sure that he does not commit the same mistakes of the past management and stick to the core value systems which is known for which includes 'under promise and over deliver'," he told PTI.The obvious challenge for Parekh is the changing technologies and commoditisation of traditional services which is an overall industry issue anyway, Balakrishnan said.