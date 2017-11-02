Report card: Tech Mahindra's Q2 net up 30% to Rs 836 cr

The country’s fifth-largest (IT) firm on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit had increased 29.7 per cent to Rs 836.15 crore for the quarter ended September. This is against a net profit of Rs 644.73 crore in the July-September 2016 quarter, said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations was up 6.1 per cent at Rs 7,606.38 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 7,167.41 crore in the year-ago period.

In dollar terms, the net profit was up nearly 34 per cent to $129.3 million, while revenue was up 10 per cent to $1.17 billion in the said quarter.

“ has once again proved that despite the occasional headwinds, geopolitical uncertainties, and changing demands, we will rise to grow,” Vice-Chairman Vineet Nayyar said.