Reports of job cuts overstated, will hire 20,000 this yr: Infosys

"Layoffs are performance-based things that we do every year. Number is really 300-400," says COO

services major on Friday said will hire 20,000 people this year as against only 400 people being asked to leave on performance grounds and termed reports of large-scale job losses as "overstated".



COO UB said the technology-driven transformation presents new opportunities for like



"With respect to all the talks of layoffs, it's regular performance based things that we do every year. The number is really 300-400, which is consistent with what we have seen every year," Rao told reporters after a 30-minute meeting with Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



He said the country's second largest software exporter is "creating more jobs, adding more people and letting go of an only minuscule number of people, purely from performance related perspective".



Rao met the minister along with co-Chairman Ravi Venkatesan.



He declined, however, to comment on views of co- founder NR Narayana Murthy that jobs can be protected if the senior executives of take salary cuts and invest in employee re-skilling.



Prasad also asserted that like Tata Consultancy Services and continue to hire in large numbers.



"TCS has written that they have employed 2.5 lakh people in last 3 years and this year they are going to employ 20,000 more...All this talk of sluggishness is unwarranted," he said.



The comments come at a time when there have been reports of layoffs across the sector. Tech majors like Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra have initiated annual performance reviews, a process that weeds out bottom performers or non-performers.



This has compounded fears that thousands of employees in the sector could be shown the door over the next few weeks. The sector is already battling challenges in the business environment and stricter work permit regime in countries like the US, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.



Various employee unions have approached labour commissioners and state governments to intervene in the matter.



"I think all the about job losses are overstated. itself last year recruited over 20,000 people and this year again, we are likely to repeat similar numbers," Rao said.



He added that in the first half of the year, the company will recruit over 10,000 people.

Press Trust of India