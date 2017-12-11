Retail equity participation will only accelerate: BNP Paribas India CEO

BNP Paribas has been growing its business in India. Besides wholesale banking, where it has invested new capital, it acquired stockbroking firm Sharekhan, and recently sold a part stake in SBI Life Insurance in an initial public offering (IPO).

Joris Dierckx, country head and chief executive officer, BNP Paribas India, talks to Abhijit Lele and Niraj Bhatt on how the group plans to capitalise on the retail investors’ appetite for equities, mutual funds (MF) and other financial products. Edited excerpts: After the part stake sale in SBI Life Insurance, where is the group ...