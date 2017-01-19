Retailers missing $187-bn digital opportunity: Cisco

Retailers
remain in the early phases of digital
transformation and are missing a $187-billion opportunity by not prioritising investments in employee productivity, global networking giant Cisco
said on Thursday.
Six per cent of retailers' investment
priorities are focused on employee productivity use cases despite the fact these use cases deliver the greatest return on investment
for retailers, the company estimated.
"The shakeup caused by digital
disruption is already underway with major retailers
announcing the closure of hundreds of their brick and mortar stores in recent months in order to compete better in a landscape where physical and digital
channels are increasingly converging," said Kathryn Howe, Director, US Commercial Digital
Transformation, Retail and Hospitality Industries, Cisco, in a statement.
In an effort to help retailers
achieve digital
transformation, Cisco
has released "A Roadmap to Digital
Value in the Retail Industry" which guides retailers
through three phases — enable digital
capabilities, differentiate their brand through new digital
capabilities and define new business models through digital
disruption.
Only 29% of retailers' investment
priorities are currently focused on the "differentiate" phase and 22% in the "define" phase, the second and third phases of the roadmap, respectively.
The findings indicate that most retailers
have not made enough progress when it comes to digital
transformation and may be at the risk of being out-performed by faster moving, more innovative retail ventures.
Retailers
are prioritising the majority of their digital
technology investments in customer experience use cases (37%) that aim to improve personal engagement with consumers.
"Retailers
need to make more progress in digitising their workforce and their core operations in order to execute on the innovative customer experiences they want to deliver and to position themselves for success in the new retail landscape," added Howe.
