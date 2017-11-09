Rethinking Datsun: Nissan is getting aggressive with advertising, service

Nearly three years back Nissan relaunched the Datsun brand and brought it to India, but Jerome Saigot, managing director, Nissan Motor India is candid enough in his assessment of the brand’s performance. He admits that the company needs to do more to ease the small car’s drive in the country. “We are not known enough in the Indian market,” he said and that is despite having, he believes, a strong product. The solution: get aggressive with brand communication and increase the number of customer touchpoints through showrooms, experience zones and other initiatives. ...