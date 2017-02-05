Retired SAIL employees to go on three-day hunger strike from Feb 7 in Delhi

The apex council of the Federation of Retired Employees (FORSE) will go on a three-day hunger strike in a protest against the state-run company for not addressing their demands.

"In absence of a positive response from SAIL, FORSE apex council is conducting dharna, demonstration... Hunger strike etc for three days from February 7 to Feb 9, 2017 in front of Corporate Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi," FORSE said in a statement.

It further said, "... is not serious about solving any of the issues which are indicated by the absence of any interaction even once with the FORSE apex council particularly when the times are difficult for the retirees. FORSE must adopt a more aggressive stand and execute that in a peaceful and non-violent manner."

The body of retired employees of is demanding a monthly payment of minimum Rs 5,000 and ex-gratia payment periodically to each retiree, payment of pension for those retired on or after January 1, 2007with immediate effect.

Further, improvement in healthcare facilities as also in the medi-claim scheme by increasing OPD coverage to Rs 20,000 per annum jointly for self and spouse, fixing Rs 4 lakh as the upper limit for each member and spouse for IPD/cashless treatment under floating (combining) facilities and withdrawal of all capping.

It also wants periodic interaction between and FORSE members (twice a year).

The body also wants the government to provide11 per cent interest on deposits, especially for senior citizens who are without pension with provision for tax-free exemption for income up to Rs 6 lakh and regular revision (of pension) against the price rise of essential commodities as done for government pensioners.