Consumer demand, rural economy revival to propel Dabur India's prospects

Dabur India has lagged some of its peers on the bourses in the last one month, despite reported a healthy performance for the quarter ending December 2017 (Q3). But, the trend should change going ahead. In the past few quarters, Dabur's performance was lagging on account of subdued volume growth.

But, its Q3 performance and future outlook suggests that the road ahead will be better. In Q3, net profit grew by 13.3 per cent and its domestic business by 17.7 per cent, over the year ago period. These were led by a 13 per cent increase in volumes, the highest growth in at least 12 ...