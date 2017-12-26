Rhizen Pharma cancer drug gets orphan drug designation from USFDA

Drug firm on Tuesday said the US health regulator has granted orphan drug designation to its associate company Pharmaceuticals SA's RP6530 used for the treatment of cancer.



The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted orphan drug designation for Tenalisib (RP6530)... for the treatment of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), said in a BSE filing.



The grants orphan drug designation to a drug or biological product intended to treat a rare disease in the United States."A number of incentives are provided for an orphan-drug such as 7-year marketing exclusivity, tax credits for clinical development costs, exemption/waiver of application fees and assistance from FDA Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) during the process," the company added.Earlier this month, the had granted fast track designation to Pharmaceuticals SA's RP6530. Fast track designation is awarded to drugs that treat a serious condition and fill an unmet medical need.Stock of was at Rs 530.30 on the BSE, up 0.22 per cent from its previous close.