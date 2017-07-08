Company
RIL at nine-year high

The company's market capitalisation grew Rs 36,000 crore during the week

RIL at nine-year high

Reliance Industries on Friday rose 3.4 per cent to Rs 1,491, its highest close since January 2008. 

The stock gained eight per cent during the week on expectations of positive announcement at its Annual General Meeting on July 21. 

The company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) grew Rs 36,000 crore during the week. 

RIL is the country’s most valued company with an m-cap of Rs 4.85 lakh crore.      

