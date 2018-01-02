RIL commissions 'world's largest' refinery off-gas cracker at Jamnagar

Mukesh Ambani-led on Tuesday announced that it had commissioned and achieved design throughput of the world’s largest refinery off the gas cracker at Jamnagar. The refinery would have a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) along with downstream plants and utilities.

“With the commissioning of the complex, the largest ever expansion of RIL’s petrochemicals portfolio, comes to a flawless completion. This is one of the largest capital expenditure programme globally in the sector in recent times. It epitomises RIL’s core strategy of continuously pursuing opportunities for cost optimisation and efficiency enhancement through vertical integration across the value chain,” the company said it a statement.

The complex, according to the company, has a unique configuration as it uses off-gases from RIL’s two refineries at Jamnagar as feedstock, an integration approach that provides a sustainable cost advantage.

Paying a tribute to the group’s founder and his father Dhirubhai Ambani, Managing Director said: “The world’s first ROGC and downstream plants mark a paradigm shift in the profitability and sustainability of RIL’s petrochemicals business… This world-scale petrochemicals expansion, once again showcases RIL’s unique competitive advantage in efficient execution of complex projects and flawless commissioning capabilities, adding yet another jewel to its crown. This is a fitting tribute to RIL’s visionary Founder Chairman ”