RIL defaults on Rs 1,370 cr fine over BKC convention centre: Maha govt

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed that Industries (RIL) has defaulted on payment of fine and additional surcharge of Rs 1,369.9 crore over the delay in construction of a convention-cum-exhibition centre in Mumbai.

The government gave this information in the state legislative assembly in a written reply to the question asked by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and some other MLAs.

In response to their query about the outstanding payment of Mukesh Ambani-led RIL, the government said, "The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had handed over a plot number C-64 (in Bandra Kurla Complex) to build a world-class convention-cum-exhibition centre on September 1, 2006."

"It was decided that its construction should be over within next four years. Accordingly, the construction should have been completed by August 31, 2010. However, it did not happen," the reply said.

The state further said that the construction on the same plot is "still incomplete". The additional surcharge plus fine amount put together as on July 15 is Rs 1,369.9 crore, it said.

The sub-question was asked about what steps the state government has taken to recover the amount, the government said the necessary action was being taken by the