RIL exits Myanmar blocks, gives up last conventional oil & gas asset abroad

Mukesh Ambani-led Ltd (RIL) has exited its last overseas conventional and assets by relinquishing two blocks in Myanmar.

However, the company still holds its interest in two assets in the United States. In an investor presentation after the second quarter results, the company said that on completion of the study and technical evaluation, blocks M17 and M18 in Myanmar were relinquished. RIL had 96 per cent stake each in the two blocks, which were awarded to the company in 2015.

Early this month, the company had sold its stake in the Marcellus asset, which was one of its three blocks in the United States, where it had a joint venture with Carrizo & Inc for $126 million. Though the Mumbai-based company has invested $9 billion in the US assets, it was getting negative returns from them owing to lower crude prices, which made production unviable.





"Reliance signed agreements to divest all of its interest in the upstream assets operated by Carrizo. (The) transaction is expected to close by the end of third quarter of FY18," the presentation said.



"Reliance signed agreements to divest all of its interest in the upstream assets operated by Carrizo. (The) transaction is expected to close by the end of third quarter of FY18,” the presentation said.

The company had marked its presence in countries like Yemen, Peru, Oman, Myanmar, Columbia, East Timor, Kurdistan, and Australia by acquiring conventional and assets over the past ten years through its subsidiary Reliance Exploration and Production (REP). However, it exited almost all these blocks later as part of its portfolio rationalisation due to low viability. From having almost 16 assets abroad, the company is left with no conventional blocks following the Myanmar relinquishment.





In India, RIL holds stakes in the Krishna Godawari basin, Mahanadi basin, Saurashtra basin, and the Panna/Mukta and Tapti fields. During the financial year 2016-17, RIL's revenues from its domestic and operations declined by 34.6 per cent to Rs 2,787 crore on account of a 23 per cent decline in production and reduced price realisation.



In June this year, Ambani and Plc chief executive Bob Dudley had announced investments worth Rs 40,000 crore on three discoveries in the Eastern offshore KG basin. This is expected to increase the output by 30-35 metric standard cubic meter per day (mmscmd). The output from has now dropped to about 6 million mmscmd, from 54 mmscmd in 2010.