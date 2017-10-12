RIL: Focus will be on Jio numbers in September quarter

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) financials for the quarter-ended September (Q2) to be announced on Friday are being looked at with great expectations. While the Street has high hopes from the core refining business, given the benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) hitting a high recently, the numbers of telecom venture Jio would be closely monitored. The telecom business has been drawing the attention of investors, industry players and customers, and July-September will be the first quarter when RIL starts reporting Jio’s financial ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?