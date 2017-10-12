RIL: Focus will be on Jio numbers in September quarter

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) financials for the quarter-ended September (Q2) to be announced on Friday are being looked at with great expectations. While the Street has high hopes from the core refining business, given the benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) hitting a high recently, the numbers of telecom venture Jio would be closely monitored. The telecom business has been drawing the attention of investors, industry players and customers, and July-September will be the first quarter when RIL starts reporting Jio’s financial ...