Industries reported a 28 per cent jump in Q1 to Rs 9,108 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.





The June quarter after tax was Rs 9,100 crore. The June quarter profit stood at Rs 8,196 crore versus Rs 7,548 crore last year

The consensus forecast for the June quarter profit was Rs 7,993 crore.

While the June quarter revenue from operations stood at Rs 70,434 crore versus Rs 59,493 crore last year, the consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 90,537 crore versus Rs 71,451 crore last year.

The June quarter gross refining margin stood at $11.9 per bbl.