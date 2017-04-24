RIL Q4 consolidated net rises 12% to Rs 8,046 cr; GRM improves to $11.5

Company
Business Standard

This, on the back of higher refining and petrochemical margins

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries today reported a 12.3% rise in its March quarter net profit on the back of higher refining and petrochemical margins.

Consolidated net profit in January-March quarter at Rs 8,046 crore, or Rs 27.3 per share, was 12.3% higher than Rs 7,167 crore net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. The company reported 13% increased in standalone net profit at Rs 8,151 cr for the quarter ended March 2017. It was Rs 7,227 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full 2016-17 fiscal, the company generated its highest ever annual profit at Rs 29,901 crore. The annual profit was 18.8% higher than the previous year's.

Reliance earned $11.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the fourth quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of $10.8 per barrel in the same period a year before.

On Monday, the stock on BSE closed 1.2% higher at Rs 1,416.

