RIL Q4 consolidated net rises 12% to Rs 8,046 cr; GRM improves to $11.5

today reported a 12.3% rise in its March quarter on the back of higher refining and petrochemical margins.

Consolidated in January-March quarter at Rs 8,046 crore, or Rs 27.3 per share, was 12.3% higher than Rs 7,167 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. The company reported 13% increased in standalone at Rs 8,151 cr for the quarter ended March 2017. It was Rs 7,227 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full 2016-17 fiscal, the company generated its highest ever annual profit at Rs 29,901 crore. The annual profit was 18.8% higher than the previous year's.

Reliance earned $11.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the fourth quarter as compared to a of $10.8 per barrel in the same period a year before.