RIL's ethane project to add $300 mn to petrochem business' operating profit

Reliance Industries's first of its kind import project is expected to add $300 million as operating profit for the petrochemicals business, officials told reporters in a media briefing on Wednesday.

In a bid to secure feedstock for its three cracker facilities- at Dahej, Nagothane and Hazira- Reliance invested about $1.6 billion to import from the United States (US) to use as feedstock and produce ethylene at these facilities.



"The supply of to crackers at Dahej, Hazira and Nagothane will provide feedstock security and flexibility, enabling to select the most optimal feed mix based on market conditions," said the company in a statement.

For the financial year 2016-2017, the company reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of Rs 12,990 crore in the petrochemicals business.

"The total investment in this project will be recovered in a period of four years," said Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for Petrochemicals for The $1.6-billion investment included the building of six very large carriers (VLECs) and the setting up of pipelines to connect facilities. Further, the project will also modify facilities to receive and make other infrastructural changes to source within the country from



Company officials expect feedstock cost to reduce 30 per cent on an overall basis with the usage of

"The three cracker sites have been revamped to crack and increase ethylene capacity within the limits of the main compressors and other critical equipment," the company said in its statement. With the use of and modification of its facilities, its ethylene capacity will increase by 0.2 million tonnes (MT) from its current levels ranging between 1.9 MT to 2.1 MT, added company officials.

This is the first time is being sourced from to Until May 2017, the company said, it imported 416 kilo tonnes of ethane, amounting to a total of 9 VLEC cargoes that made the country the largest importer of from

The company will import close to 1.6 MT of every year for these facilities. Company officials said there are long term contracts that stretch up to 20 years to enable sourcing of from Imported is expected to reduce the use of at the Hazira cracker facility, and will help increase utilisation at the other two crackers that have been struggling due to the non-availability of natural gas. uses about 2.5 million tonnes of at its crackers, imports are likely to replace this by 20-25 per cent, company officials added. This change will also make more available for exports.