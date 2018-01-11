RIL's Mukesh Ambani in talks to buy out Jai Corp's 24% stake in NMSEZ

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, through his personal investment firms, is in talks to buy out BSE-listed Jai Corp’s 24 per cent stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ). If the deal goes through, Ambani will be the largest shareholder of the NMSEZ with a 48.1 per cent stake.

Last week, the NMSEZ project received the go-ahead from the Maharashtra government-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) for its conversion into an industrial city. Dronagiri Infrastructure, a company jointly promoted by Ambani, Jai Corp, and ...