RIL's $6-bn capex will delay deleveraging; investments credit neutral: S&P

RIL is one of the largest borrowers with over Rs 1.9 lakh crore in debt, most of which is in forex

Rating agency S&P has said the Rs 40,000-crore capex that Reliance announced last week in deep water gas fields will delay its deleveraging, but maintained that the investment plan is credit neutral. It expects that investment along with the fledgling telecom venture, into which RIL has pumped in over Rs 1.3 trillion so far, will contribute 50 per cent increase in operating income. "The proposed USD 6 billion investments will slightly delay Reliance's deleveraging as any meaningful improvement in the leverage ratio will depend on stronger cash flows from new projects in refining and petchem and its telecom venture generating meaningful EBITDA in fiscal 2018 and thereafter," S&P said in a weekend note. "We expect the EBITDA from these two businesses (new gas fields and telecom) to grow by about 50 per cent in fiscal 2019 over fiscal 2017. We also expect telecom business to attain material scale for paid subscribers resulting in contribution of about 20 per cent of ...

Press Trust of India