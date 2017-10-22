RIL, TCS among top m-cap gainers; market bags over Rs 48k cr from six cos

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies
surged by Rs 48,372.16 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.
While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC
Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and ONGC
saw gains in their market capitalisation
(m-cap) in the holiday-shortened week ended on Wednesday, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys
and SBI
suffered losses.
Stock markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for Diwali.
The RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 23,462.1 crore to Rs 5,78,636.87 crore. The m-cap
of TCS
jumped Rs 6,183.15 crore to Rs 4,95,618.63 crore and that of ITC
advanced by Rs 5,482.64 crore to Rs 3,29,384.88 crore.
The m-cap
of ONGC
went up by Rs 5,261.63 crore to Rs 2,23,554.96 crore and that of HDFC
Bank rose by Rs 4,173.16 crore to Rs 4,83,104.01 crore.
The market valuation of HUL
climbed Rs 3,809.48 crore to Rs 2,73,633.38 crore.
In contrast, the mcap of SBI
slumped Rs 7,121.44 crore to Rs 2,10,794.67 crore. Maruti lost Rs 2,495.18 crore to Rs 2,35,308.28 crore in its valuation and HDFC
saw an erosion of Rs 2,017.8 crore to Rs 2,79,564.28 crore.
The m-cap
of Infosys
went down by Rs 1,711.26 crore to Rs 2,12,345.54 crore.
In the ranking, RIL
remained at the numero-uno spot followed by TCS, HDFC
Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, Infosys
and SBI.
Over the last week, the BSE 30-share index rose by 151.66 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 32,584.35.
