RIL, TCS among top m-cap gainers; market bags over Rs 48k cr from six cos

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued surged by Rs 48,372.16 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and saw gains in their (m-cap) in the holiday-shortened week ended on Wednesday, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, and suffered losses.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for



The RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 23,462.1 crore to Rs 5,78,636.87 crore. The of jumped Rs 6,183.15 crore to Rs 4,95,618.63 crore and that of advanced by Rs 5,482.64 crore to Rs 3,29,384.88 crore.

The of went up by Rs 5,261.63 crore to Rs 2,23,554.96 crore and that of Bank rose by Rs 4,173.16 crore to Rs 4,83,104.01 crore.

The market valuation of climbed Rs 3,809.48 crore to Rs 2,73,633.38 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of slumped Rs 7,121.44 crore to Rs 2,10,794.67 crore. Maruti lost Rs 2,495.18 crore to Rs 2,35,308.28 crore in its valuation and saw an erosion of Rs 2,017.8 crore to Rs 2,79,564.28 crore.

The of went down by Rs 1,711.26 crore to Rs 2,12,345.54 crore.

In the ranking, remained at the numero-uno spot followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, and



Over the last week, the BSE 30-share index rose by 151.66 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 32,584.35.