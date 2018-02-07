RInfra bags 2 NH road projects worth Rs 19 billion in Bihar, Jharkhand

(RInfra) said on Wednesday it has bagged two road projects with a combined worth of Rs 18.81 billion from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

According to the infrastructure major, the Letters of Award (LOAs) have been received for the six-laning of a 69.5 km stretch of Aurangabad to Bihar- border (Chordaha) section of NH-2 with a project cost of Rs 8.82 billion, and the adjoining 71.3 km stretch of the Bihar- border (Chordaha) to Gorhar section of NH-2 in for Rs 9.99 billion.

"The six-laning of both the roads projects is under the Government of India's flagship National Highway Development Program (Phase V) and is funded by NHAI," the company said in a statement.

"The overall schedule for the project is 24 months and 30 months from the appointed date, respectively," it said.

The statement said with these two project wins, RInfra's EPC order book rose to over Rs 123 billion.

" EPC is already executing a NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu for the construction of Vikkaravandi to Sethiyahopu section of NH-45C.

This is the third road EPC project won from NHAI in the last year," it added.