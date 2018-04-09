Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 10.81 billion EPC project for Kudankulam

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure on Monday said it has received a purchase order of Rs 10.81 billion from (NPCIL) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for certain packages of the project.

"The company has received the contract for Common Services System, Structure & Components (SSC) package and allied civil works of Unit -3 and 4 of Nuclear Power Project at in Tamil Nadu," the company said in its statement.

The company added the contract entails design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of SSC package and allied civil works on EPC basis. The project is to be commissioned in 56 months.

in its statement added its EPC division has won the contract amidst competition from leading EPC players like (BHEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Projects and BGR.

expects to target EPC opportunities worth Rs 2 trillion, with an aim to increase its EPC order book to Rs 500 billion in the current financial year.

In the last few months, has secured EPC orders for a 2x250 MW lignite-based CFBC Thermal Power Project from NLC India, Flue Gas Desulphurization works of 3 x 500 MW power plant from NTPC Limited, BOP works of 2X800 MW coal based Thermal Power Project from TANGEDCO and 750 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant along with a 500 MMSCFD Floating Storage Re-gasification Unit based integrated LNG terminal project in Bangladesh.