RINL to focus on special steel products

As part of this plan the company would be focusing more on production of special steel/ value added steel by introducing new technologies in the mills, according to RINL chairman and managing director P Madhusudan.
"Special steel plays a significant role in the present market conditions in improving the brand image and would contribute in enhancing the bottom-line of the organisation,'he said.
The company is planning to produce 1 million tonnes of special steel during the current year. These special steel products would largely cater to the needs of automobile industry, Indian Railways, general engineering among others, according to the company.
