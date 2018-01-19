Rio Tinto eyes tie-up with Chhattisgarh miners, execs meet CM in Australia

Rio Tinto, one of the world’s leading mining companies, will explore the possibilities of associating with Indian miners to expand its mining operations in mineral-rich The delegation from led by Chief Minister met the officials of during the on-going visit to Australia. The visit is aimed to woo investors and bring investment to the state that has been endowed with rich minerals. “Chief Minister Dr met Chief Advisor of Johnathan Rose, who said the company would be exploring the options of partnering with Indian for developing mines in Chhattisgarh,” a state government spokesperson said. is looking for expansion in the mining sector in would be sending a team to soon. The officials would conduct a survey and find out the options for associating with the local miners to expand its mining operations.

The delegation briefed Johnathan about the mineral resources available in the state underlining that there were innumerable similarities between and Australia. The company, which had developed some of the world’s largest and best quality mines and operations, works in around 35 countries across six continents.

Australian firm and bio-energy held a detailed discussion with the team for investing in the state to produce rice bran oil. The company crushes and refines over 200,000 tonnes of oilseeds per year through a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility sourcing raw materials from local farms.