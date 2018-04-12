Rishad Premji becomes new Nasscom chief at Indian IT's most testing time

In February this year, Rishad Premji, then vice-chairman of the IT industry body Nasscom, moderated a session on “mental illness and how to make it a boardroom priority” at a Leadership Forum in Hyderabad. The person he personally invited to the show was actor Deepika Padukone, who has publicly spoken about her mental breakdown in the past.

At the time Padukone was unwittingly at the centre of a national storm for her lead role in Padmavat, the movie that was embroiled in an absurd controversy involving identity politics. It is to Premji’s credit that he did not ...