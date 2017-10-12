Reliance Jio shadow on tower monetisation positives for Airtel, Idea

The stock of Bharti Infratel was up 5.4 per cent in trade on Thursday on reports that it could be buying out the stake of its joint venture partners in Indus Tower. While Bharti Infratel and Vodafone have 42 per cent stake each in Indus, Idea has 11.15 per cent. The Street perceives the deal to be a positive one for Bharti, as it allows the company to put its hoard to good use. The company had cash of Rs 4,400 crore at the end of June and generates about Rs 3,500 crore annually. The deal will help improve the return ratios, as the return on capital employed was pulled down by the ...