Road sector M&A momentum may continue in 2017

18 assets totalling 1,888 km and a with combined cost of Rs 30,457 cr are currently on the block

18 assets totalling 1,888 km and a with combined cost of Rs 30,457 cr are currently on the block

Mergers and acquisitions in the road sector in the last 12 months are likely to continue at the same or higher pace, according to consultancy firms and investment bankers. Buyers may also have greater choice as more projects turn operational. According to industry estimates, asset sales in the road sector, which picked up over the last 15 months, involved Rs 6,500 crore of projects. "The pace of execution is increasing and as more projects becomes operational, M&A activity should pick up," said Shubham Jain, vice-president, ICRA Ratings. He ...

Amritha Pillay