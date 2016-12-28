Mergers and acquisitions in the road sector in the last 12 months are likely to continue at the same or higher pace, according to consultancy firms and investment bankers. Buyers may also have greater choice as more projects turn operational. According to industry estimates, asset sales in the road sector, which picked up over the last 15 months, involved Rs 6,500 crore of projects. "The pace of execution is increasing and as more projects becomes operational, M&A activity should pick up," said Shubham Jain, vice-president, ICRA Ratings. He ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?