Robotics is making inroads into HR but will not replace function soon

The transformation of HR (human resource) from an administrative facilitator to a strategic business partner is increasingly driving organisations to invest in HR technology solutions. According to a survey by global consultancy firm, Sierra-Cedar, 64 per cent of Indian companies plan to increase their HRTech spend in 2017. Following automation and analytics, robots — more specifically software bots — are considered the future of HR, with a growing number of organisations acknowledging their vast potential. While several facets of HR would still need a human interface, we ...