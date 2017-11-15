Rolls-Royce extends partnership with TCS to speed up digital transformation

Software major and on Wednesday expanded their partnership to explore data innovation opportunities.



This will help the British car firm to accelerate its transformation and deliver further value to its customers and create growth areas. The did not offer financial details of the partnership.



"The partnership will help accelerate its ' first' vision, deliver further value to customers, improve existing services, accelerate development and deployment times and create new areas of growth," said in a statement.This transformation for will be supported by TCS' connected universe platform, a platform-as-a-service offering that accelerates development and deployment of the Internet of things applications.As part of this agreement, will provide IoT platform capability, allowing data to be captured, shared and analysed more quickly across so that new products and services can be developed at pace, said in a statement.chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan said the tie-up will allow to more easily develop, deploy, and launch products and services to the market quickly.Neil Crockett, chief officer at said the partnership is an example of how the company intends to unleash data innovation through collaboration.is a market leader in high performance power systems where its engineering expertise, global reach and industry knowledge deliver outstanding customer relationships and solutions.It operates across five businesses-- civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine, nuclear and power systems.The British company has customers over 150 countries, comprising over 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and over 5,000 power and nuclear customers.It employs almost 50,000 in 50 countries of which more than 16,500 are engineers.