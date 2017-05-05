Rolls-Royce, GRSE ink pact to assemble naval engines in India

has inked a pact with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) under which the former's Series 4000 engines will be assembled at GRSE's Ranchi facility and later installed in naval vessels.

As per the agreement, Rolls-Royce's 12V and 16V 4000 M90 type engines will be assembled in GRSE's diesel engine plant in Ranchi.

An option for the local production of parts in the future was also agreed, Rolls Royce said in a statement.

Besides, the agreement includes the transfer of technology related to assembly, testing and painting.

is a public sector unit while is a brand of Power Systems.

"This agreement strengthens our long-standing and successful partnership with It is an important contribution to our indigenisation programme in line with the government's Make in strategy," CMD Rear Admiral (ret.) V K Saxena said.

Under the partnership, the PSU plans to achieve 40% indigenous content progressively for 4000 series engines, he added.

CEO Praveen Mohan said the company is delighted to continue and deepen its co-operation with

" is one of the most important growth markets for MTU," he added.

and have a long-standing relationship spanning over three decades, which started with the assembly of Series 538 and 396 engines in Ranchi.

Since 2004, assembles Series 4000 engines in from components and parts sourced from

The now agreed pact for final assembly of such engines is significantly more complex than the work done previously.