Royal Enfield in cruise control mode

In less than a year, Pune-headquartered motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto has announced its third attempt to find a foot in the domestic mid-size motorcycle market, the fast-growing segment dominated by Royal Enfield. After a lower-than-projected response to its first in-house mid-size motorcycle, Dominar, the company is readying more ammunition. In July, it revealed plans to bring to India the Husqvarna motorcycles (the world’s second oldest motorcycle brand owned by Bajaj’s Austrian partner KTM) in the later part of 2018. It will be produced locally for domestic and export ...