Royal Enfield July sales up 21% at 64,459 units

The company had sold 53,378 units in the same month last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Royal Enfield showroom.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday reported a 20.75 per cent increase in total sales at 64,459 units in July.

The company had sold 53,378 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a statement.


Exports during the month under review grew 4.16 per cent to 1,302 units as compared to 1,250 units in July 2016.

The company has sold 2,48,457 units in 2017-18 fiscal so far excluding the exports. Units exported so far in the year stood at 6,418.

