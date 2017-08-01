Royal Enfield July sales up 21% at 64,459 units

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday reported a 20.75 per cent increase in at 64,459 units in July.



The company had sold 53,378 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.



during the month under review grew 4.16 per cent to 1,302 units as compared to 1,250 units in July 2016.The company has sold 2,48,457 units in 2017-18 fiscal so far excluding the Units exported so far in the year stood at 6,418.