JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors end FY18 with double digit growth
Business Standard

Royal Enfield sales surge 27% to 76,087 units in March; FY18 sales rise 23%

Exports during the month under review grew 20% to 1,878 units as compared to 1,564 units in March 2017

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Royal Enfield showroom.
File photo of Royal Enfield showroom

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 27 per cent jump in total sales to 76,087 units in March.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 60,113 units in March 2017.

In the entire fiscal, the company had sold 820,492 units as against 666,490 units in the financial year ended March 2017, up 23 per cent, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

Exports during the month under review grew by 20 per cent to 1,878 units as compared to 1,564 units in March 2017.
First Published: Sun, April 01 2018. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements