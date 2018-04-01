Royal Enfield sales surge 27% to 76,087 units in March; FY18 sales rise 23%

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 27 per cent jump in total sales to 76,087 units in March.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 60,113 units in March 2017.

In the entire fiscal, the company had sold 820,492 units as against 666,490 units in the financial year ended March 2017, up 23 per cent, said in a BSE filing.

Exports during the month under review grew by 20 per cent to 1,878 units as compared to 1,564 units in March 2017.