Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,142 units in April

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported a 24.78 per cent jump in total sales at 60,142 units in April.

It had sold 48,197 units in April 2016, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Exports during the month under review grew 36 per cent to 1,578 units as compared to 1,160 units in April 2016.

