Royal Enfield sales up 25% at 60,142 units in April

Exports during April under review grew 36% to 1,578 units as compared to 1,160 units in April 2016

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported a 24.78 per cent jump in total sales at 60,142 units in April.



It had sold 48,197 units in April 2016, said in a statement.



during the month under review grew 36 per cent to 1,578 units as compared to 1,160 units in April 2016.

Press Trust of India