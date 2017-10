Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Sunday reported a 22 per cent rise in sales at 70,431 units in September.

The company had sold 57,842 motorcycles in September 2016, said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 22 per cent at 69,393 units.

Sales in the international market rose to 1,038 units, up 17 per cent from the same month last year.

So far this fiscal, the company's cumulative sales have grown by 23 per cent to 3,86,863 units against 3,14,424 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

also said it has introduced new variants of and Classic models in gunmetal grey and stealth black colours.

