Royal Enfield takes the 'Vintage' route to drive into pre-owned business

Royal Enfield is aiming to open 10 Vintage-branded showrooms across the country in the first year

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Royal Enfield
Photo: T E Narasimhan

Automobile company Royal Enfield, which makes mid-sized motorcycles, has decided to enter pre-owned business, through a new format of showrooms under the brand 'Vintage'.

The Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield will be the first two-wheeler maker in the 250-750cc segment to enter the pre-owned business. Shaji Koshy, the company’s head of India Business, said Royal Enfield was constantly working towards offering new experience and formats to its customers.

The company has observed healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, and believes that this business would continue to grow. It is aiming to open 10 Vintage stores across the country in the first year, according to Koshy.

Vintage will be an ideal platform for a variety of customers and enthusiasts. While on the one hand it is meant for existing Royal Enfield owners who are looking to upgrade, on the other it will also cater to aspiring brand enthusiasts wanting to own the brand. Also, it will be the perfect place for Royal Enfield aficionados to grow their vintage motorcycle collection, said Koshy.
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 22:04 IST

