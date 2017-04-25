Rs 24,647 cr I-T notice: Now, Aamby Valley slapped with a tax penalty

The has slapped a Rs 24,647 crore demand notice on Sahara's project for the assessment year 2012-13 after the department added Rs 48,000 crore to Aamby Valley's income, according to a report in Times of India.

The report further said this will be the biggest tax penalty slapped on any corporate in India.

According to the ToI report, had shown a loss of about Rs 14 crore in 2012-13. However, a special audit by the found that the company's 8 special purpose vehicles had made an income of more than Rs 27,000 crore.

The Supreme Court last week set in motion the process to sell Maharashtra-based luxury township of to recover the dues owed by the Group to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The court, on the advice of amicus curiae Shekhar Naphade, appointed the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court as the agency responsible for valuing the 10,000-acre property and auctioning it.

The court also directed group chief Sahara, who has been on parole since May last year, to be personally present on the date of the hearing.