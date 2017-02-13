Ruchi Soya ties up with Patanjali

India's leading agri and FMCG company Industries Ltd has signed an agreement with Baba Ramdev-promoted Ayurved Ltd for physical refining and packaging of

The agreement is valid initially for three years. As per the agreement, Industries would process the crude oil provided by Ayurved and pack the refined oil as per their specifications.

The share price of Industries hit the upper circuit on Monday before closing with an overall gain of 16.34% at Rs 29.90 apiece after a minor profit booking. "We have been looking at opportunities to explore optimal use of unutilised capacities for crushing, refining and packaging with various parties. We will be able to utilise idle capacities, and work with to enable them to supply quality refined oils to the Indian market," said Dinesh Shahra, Managing Director.

currently has the largest edible oil refining capacity inIndia of 3.3 million tonnes per annum across 13 facilities.

"The agreements for physical refining and packing would cover processing and packing soya, sunflower and mustard oils at our plant in Baran, Rajasthan. In the near future, the processing and packing will be extended to other locations and will include more various varieties of as well. The tie up will help to improve capacity utilisation and enhance productivity, efficiency and profitability," said Satendra Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer, Industries.

is a leading producer of branded in India. Some of its leading brands include: Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold. Ends