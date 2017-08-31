Russia's Rosneft sticks with the Essar label for retail fuel network

When Rosneft acquired Essar Oil early this month through a consortium, most believed that the Russian oil major would lose no time losing the beleaguered Essar label for its Indian businesses. But surprising many, Rosneft has stuck with the Essar moniker, even reiterating that it has every intention of continuing to do business under the old name. However, experts believe that it is just a matter of time before the Russian fuel retailer reasserts its identity. The $11.9 billion Essar-Rosneft deal included the acquisition of the 3,500-strong Essar branded fuel retail network in the ...