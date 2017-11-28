JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Insolvency: China Development Bank takes Reliance Communications to NCLT

Flipkart seeks exclusive sellers to prevent poaching by Amazon
Business Standard

Russia to check Twitter compliance with data law

Last year Russia blocked access to social networking website LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, after a court found the firm guilty of violating Russia's data law

Reuters 

Twitter
Photo: Shutterstock

Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it would check next year if Twitter has complied with the law requiring all companies to store personal data of Russian citizens on Russian soil. 

“We can certainly say that we will check them until the end of 2018 to make sure they delivered on their promises,” Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov told website Russia Today.

Zharov referred to a letter from Twitter management saying the company planned to localise the data of the Russian citizens by mid-2018.

Last year Russia blocked access to social networking website LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, after a court found the firm guilty of violating Russia’s data law.

First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 01:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements