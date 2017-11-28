Russia to check Twitter compliance with data law

Russia’s communications watchdog said on Monday it would check next year if has complied with the law requiring all to store personal data of Russian citizens on Russian soil.

“We can certainly say that we will check them until the end of 2018 to make sure they delivered on their promises,” head Alexander Zharov told website Today.

Zharov referred to a letter from management saying the company planned to localise the data of the Russian citizens by mid-2018.

Last year blocked access to social networking website LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, after a court found the firm guilty of violating Russia’s data law.