Russian state firm is struggling to close its $12.9 billion of India's Ltd because six of Essar's Indian creditors have yet to approve the deal, sources close to the talks said.

The state-run banks and financial institutions that are delaying Rosneft's biggest foreign hold about $500 million of Essar's debt, five industry and banking sources told Reuters.

Kremlin-controlled Rosneft, which sees the as vital to expanding in Asia's fastest growing energy market, had aimed to close the at the end of 2016. Now a June target for completion may be in doubt.

"Tensions between and are running high," said one of the industry sources, who like others asked not to be named.

The sources said the was still expected to go through, but one of them said had written to threatening to change the terms of the deal, including to pay a lower price, if the dispute over debt was protracted.

"The parties are working towards obtaining the approvals," an spokesman said, without giving details about any delays or the creditors involved. "We are hopeful that the will be completed in the upcoming few weeks."

Chief Financial Officer Pavel Fedorov told a conference call on Wednesday that the purchase was now expected to be completed by the end of June.

The six institutions holding up the transaction are IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Life Insurance Corp of and non-bank financier IFCI Ltd, the sources said.

The six lenders gave no official comment when contacted by Reuters.

Another industry source said had wanted to finalise the in early June at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he said those hopes have now faded.

won a bidding war to buy against Saudi Aramco, its biggest competitor in the export market.

The will give a 49 percent stake, with a further 49 percent split between Swiss commodities trader Trafigura and Russian fund United Capital Partners. The billionaire Ruia brothers will retain a 2 percent stake.

Russia's VTB bank is acting as advisor on the transaction. It declined to comment on the hold up.

"The process of closing the is in its final stages and is expected to conclude soon," a spokesman for Trafigura said, while UCP declined to comment.

CLEARING BAD DEBTS

The is also valuable for Modi's government, as it seeks to clear India's $150 billion in bad debt.

owed about $5.5 billion to almost 30 Indian lenders. Apart from six, others have approved Essar's transfer of ownership to from its current owners Indian brothers Ravi and Shashi Ruia, banking sources said.

The State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, has given its no-objection to the deal, the sources said.

Among the six institutions blocking the deal, Syndicate Bank was expected to clear the with its board in 10 to 15 days, one banking source said. A senior source at said a no-objection certificate was being processed.

The sources said debt talks were complicated by the fact that some lenders were also owed money by Essar's parent, Global Fund Ltd, or subsidiaries of the conglomerate that has a portfolio ranging from steel to power generation.

Sources said some lenders might be seeking to gain concessions on other debt with units before giving their approval.

Global Fund has previously said it planned to use the proceeds to clear half of the group's debt, which CEO Prashant Ruia has put at about $13.5 billion.