S Naganath quits DSP BlackRock Investment

S Naganath has quit as president and chief investment officer (CIO) of DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, one among the country's top 10 fund houses.
The fund house has announced that Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Anup Maheshwari, Head - Equities, has also taken over as CIO - Equities and Pankaj Sharma, Head - Fixed Income, has become CIO - Fixed Income.
"Naganath has decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities," DSP BlackRock said in a release.
