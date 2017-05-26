S Naganath quits DSP BlackRock Investment

Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect

has quit as president and chief investment officer (CIO) of Investment Managers, one among the country's top 10



The fund house has announced that has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect.



Meanwhile, Anup Maheshwari, Head - Equities, has also taken over as CIO - Equities and Pankaj Sharma, Head - Fixed Income, has become CIO - Fixed Income.



"Naganath has decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities," DSP said in a release.