Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bad loans: IDBI Bank forms new vertical to recover over Rs 5k cr in FY18
Business Standard

S Naganath quits DSP BlackRock Investment

Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

S Naganath quits DSP BlackRock Investment

S Naganath has quit as president and chief investment officer (CIO) of DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, one among the country's top 10 fund houses.

The fund house has announced that Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect.



Meanwhile, Anup Maheshwari, Head - Equities, has also taken over as CIO - Equities and Pankaj Sharma, Head - Fixed Income, has become CIO - Fixed Income.

"Naganath has decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities," DSP BlackRock said in a release.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

S Naganath quits DSP BlackRock Investment

Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect

Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect

S Naganath has quit as president and chief investment officer (CIO) of DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, one among the country's top 10 fund houses.

The fund house has announced that Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Anup Maheshwari, Head - Equities, has also taken over as CIO - Equities and Pankaj Sharma, Head - Fixed Income, has become CIO - Fixed Income.

"Naganath has decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities," DSP BlackRock said in a release.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

S Naganath quits DSP BlackRock Investment

Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect

S Naganath has quit as president and chief investment officer (CIO) of DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, one among the country's top 10 fund houses.

The fund house has announced that Kalpen Parekh has taken charge as joint president with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Anup Maheshwari, Head - Equities, has also taken over as CIO - Equities and Pankaj Sharma, Head - Fixed Income, has become CIO - Fixed Income.

"Naganath has decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities," DSP BlackRock said in a release.

image
Business Standard
177 22