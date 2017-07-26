Sacking of workers to boost productivity, says Vivo a day after attack

A day after violent clashes between workers and Vivo’s security personnel rocked the firm’s manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, India today said that steps to sack some workers were taken to “improve productivity”. The reaction came after a group of workers attacked its security guard and ransacked the factory premises, on being terminated without a prior notice.

“With continuous growth and strategic review, we look at staffing the right size in various divisions to improve productivity. The layoff is in line with this business decision. We have strictly adhered to the rules and regulations, and the contract, and are taking all the right measures to ensure a peaceful transition keeping their best interests in consideration”, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the firm had allegedly fired over 50 workers. The matter took an ugly turn when workers entered the premises forcefully and caused material damage. City police rushed to the spot, when asked for help.

According to the workers, the Chinese maker has sacked more than 500 workers without notice since the League ended in May. Incidentally, is the title sponsor for the flagship tournament organised each year during summer. It recently grabbed the contract for the next five seasons – from 2018 to 2022 – at an unprecedented Rs 2,200 crore.

Worker unrest in manufacturing units at the Noida- region is not new. In the past one year, two key incidences have brought forward the dispute between companies and local workers. While last year, white goods maker LG India’s manufacturing plant was under stress due to similar protests over pay hike demands by its workers. This year, Vivo’s peer faced severe protests at its Noida plant.