Safeguards must at Tata Group for minority shareholders: Cyrus Mistry

Ousted Tata
Sons chairman
Cyrus Mistry's counsel
on Monday argued before the National Company Law
Tribunal (NCLT) for introduction of certain "safeguards" within the Tata
Group to protect the interests of minority shareholders.
Mistry's counsel
C Arya Sundaram
told the tribunal's Mumbai
bench that such safeguards would ensure the diversified conglomerate works like a "board-managed" entity.
Tata
Sons Ltd is the holding company of the Tata
Group and holds the bulk of shareholding in its companies, whose activities range from making salt to software export.
Sundaram, who represents all the companies
where Mistry is a stakeholder, told the bench that his ouster from Tata
Sons was also a "consequence of the company's rampant practice of allowing the nominee trustee
directors of Tata
Trusts to override the opinions of the minority shareholders and even the company board".
"Increasingly, all decisions for Tata
Sons as well as other group companies
were being taken or approved by the two nominee trustee
directors of the Tata
Trust, who superseded the decisions of even the Tata
Sons board," he argued.
He said the articles of association of Tata
Group, that deal with powers of the Trust
and the company's board, had several provisions that were often "misused" to undermine the sanctity of the Tata
Sons board and the minority shareholders.
Sundaram said the opinions of the majority shareholders of the company always superseded those of the minority ones and there "was a constant interference from the nominated trustees of the Tata
Trust in the functioning of Tata
Sons as well as that of the smaller group companies".
"The articles enable the trustees to reduce the company board to a dummy board," Sundaram claimed.
"One of these articles allows the Tata
Trusts to nominate one-third of the directors of Tata
Sons. Another article permits the majority shareholders to force the minority shareholders to sell their shares or to allow transfer of shares," Sundaram argued.
He said these articles were not in consonance with the Companies
Act and dubbed them as "oppressive".
"They are oppressive to the interest of the minority shareholders and defeat the purpose of having a board-run/ managed company. All that Mistry is seeking is that these articles be struck down or that some essential safeguards be introduced."
Sundaram said the reason Mistry had approached the NCLT was to seek protection for the minority shareholders through safeguards such as bringing in place a "transparent corporate governance" for Tata
Sons and its decisions vis-a-vis the group companies.
Mistry has been locked in a legal battle with the Tatas since his unceremonious exit as chairman
of Tata
Sonsthe promoter company of the USD 105 billion car-to-software
group in October 2016.
Mistry's arguments will continue tomorrow.
Mistry was ousted as Tata
Sons Chairman
on October 24, 2016, and also removed as a director
on the board of the holding company on February 6, 2017.
