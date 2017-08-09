Sahara Group moves SC, asks Aamby Valley auction be put on hold

chief on Wednesday moved the seeking to put a hold on the auction process to sell the group's Rs 34,000crore worth property by the official liquidator of the



A bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, considered the fresh interim plea, mentioned by senior advocates and for an urgent hearing, and said that he would consult justices and A K Sikri and then fix a hearing date.



A special bench which has been dealing with the matter relating to the SEBI- payment dispute, comprises justices Misra, Gogoi and Sikri are part ofThe senior counsel, representing the Group, said the auctioning process for the property in district of be put on hold as the group has a payment plan to offer.The apex court had on July 25 asked the embattled chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore in the SEBI- account by September 7 and said that it might then deliberate upon his plea seeking 18 months more time for making complete repayment.The court had simultaneously approved the draft sale notice and terms to dispose of the property prepared by the official liquidator of the"The official liquidator shall publish the sale notice as given by him and the notice shall be published on August 14. The steps which are required to be taken for the publication of the sale notice, are allowed," the court had said.The Group had earlier sought 18 months' time to repay around Rs 9,000 crore balance amount of the principal amount of Rs 24,000 crore.Sibal, however, had said according to the group, the remaining amount was around Rs 8,000 crore and they had made all efforts to deposit the money.Roy, who has spent almost two years in jail, has been on parole since May 6 last year. The parole was granted the first time to enable him attend the funeral of his mother. It has been extended since then.Besides Roy, two other directors -- Ravi Shankar Dubey and Ashok Roy Choudhary -- were arrested for failure of the group's two -- India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) -- to comply with the court's August 31, 2012 order to return Rs 24,000 crore to their investors.Another company director Vandana Bhargava was not taken into custody.