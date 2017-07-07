SAIC-GM deal on Halol unit's assets could entail stake dilution in JV

GM looking to buy 9.2% stake from the Chinese auto major

GM looking to buy 9.2% stake from the Chinese auto major

SAIC Motor Corporation, the first Chinese automobile major to have a manufacturing plant in India, is looking at acquiring only select assets of the Halol plant of General Motors India. The company would be investing Rs 2,000 crore to refurbish the facility, built in 1996, to produce the Morris Garages brand of cars and would also bring in five global vendors here. A source close to the development indicated that the acquisition of the plant assets by SAIC, which is a joint venture partner of GM in China and also holds a stake in GM India, might not be a cash ...

Sohini Das