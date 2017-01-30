SAIL in talks with CIL over coking coal price hike

Worried over domestic price hike effected by state-owned CIL, the country's largest steel maker on Monday said it is in negotiations with the miner on the issue as it is difficult for the company to absorb the increase.

"We are under negotiations with them and working model will come out," Ltd (SAIL) Chairman P K Singh told PTI on Coal India Ltd's recent hike in prices.

arm Bharat Ltd this month increased the prices of by about 20%.

Another subsidiary of the world's largest miner Central Coalfields Ltd has also increased the price of metallurgical coal this month.

"We are in dialogue with them (CIL). We have told (them) that at this stage it is difficult for us to absorb (the hike in price). They have agreed to form a committee," Singh said.

The panel which will be constituted will have members from both the state-owned firms.

too is a state-owned firm and is a prime consumer of as well as a major customer of CIL's metallurgical coal.

"We have an MoU with Coal India. Once we are in that MoU, that pact remains applicable for the entire financial year. MoU means we also have an assured offtake from Coal India and we take from them. We take domestic supply only from Coal India," Singh said.

According to an official, the price of various grades of of varies between Rs 2,400-Rs 5,050 per tonne.

He said was unable to recover its cost of production and there was a lot of pressure on its operations.

On the possibility of price increase by the steel PSU, he said, "it will depend on market situation". Of its total requirement, imports 86% of metallurgical coal, while the rest is sourced indigenously.

The steel PSU's existing captive production is nearly 0.5 million tonnes per annum.

The global price, which was at $80 per tonne in January last year, rose to $283 per tonne in December, Indian Steel Association Secretary General Sanak Mishra said.

However, in early January, the global price of metallurgical coal came down to $193 per tonne, Mishra said.