SAIL now has plans to build 520-metre-long single rail line

After successfully rolling out world’s longest rail line, state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is now planning to build a 520-metre-long

Last month, the steel major had built welded panel stretching up to 260 metres. The company is equipped to produce up to 130 metres of

Construction of the 130-metre-long has begun in the new universal rail mill (URM) installed in SAIL’s flagship entity- the (BSP). The is part of SAIL’s expansion and modernisation programme that would increase BSP's steel making capacity to 7 million tonne per annum (mtpa).

The capacity of the new is 1.2 mtpa. Apart from the new facility, the BSP's existing 8,00,000 tonne rail mill would also begin operations, adding to the company's total rail mill capacity to 2 mtpa. BSP is the only entity producing rail.

“Under its future plan, the company is planning to build a 520-metre-long rail line,” said a spokesperson, while adding that the new product would have three welds.

The new has been equipped to produce 260 metres of with a single weld, improved surface quality, less residual stress and improved straightness. The facility employs a fully automated welding machine to produce the 260-metre-long panels. It also has a fully automated rail handling facility.

Indian Railways, which is procuring rails only from SAIL, has a specific demand for long rails. The new mill would help the company to meet this demand comfortably.

Simultaneously, the company's old mill would roll out rail panels measuring 18 metres that have a global demand. is currently exporting rail to 11 countries.