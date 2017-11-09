SAIL posts 10th straight quarterly loss at Rs 539 cr

-
-
Steel Authority of India Ltd posted a narrower second-quarter loss on Thursday, the tenth straight loss in a row.
Net loss came in at Rs 539 crore ($82.96 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a loss of Rs 732 crore in the year-ago period.
Analysts on average had expected the state-run company to post a loss of Rs 273 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Quarterly revenue from operations was up about 8 per cent at Rs 13,617 crore, while total expenses rose 2.7 per cent to Rs Rs 14,109 crore.
($1 = Rs 64.9700)
