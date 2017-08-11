SAIL Q1 net loss widens to Rs 801.38 cr on higher expenses

Domestic on Friday saw its standalone widen to Rs 801.38 crore for the June quarter owing to higher



The had clocked a after of Rs 535.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, the company said in a filing.



Total standalone income of the Maharatna firm rose by 25.39 per cent to Rs 13,072.77 crore in April-June this fiscal from Rs 10,424.95 crore during the same quarter in 2016-17.Its total rose by 27.03 per cent to Rs 14,349.89 crore in the quarter under review as against 11,296.16 crore in the year-ago period.Shares of the company closed at Rs 56.55 apiece on the BSE, down 3.99 per cent over the previous close.